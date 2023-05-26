Amaechi Govt Looted Everything In State House In 2015 – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the Rotimi Amaechi government of looting the Government House after the expiration of their tenure in 2015.

Naija News reports that Wike made the accusation on Thursday during a valedictory service to mark the last State Executive Council meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Speaking with his cabinet members, Wike said his administration, is leaving Rivers in a better state, unlike his predecessor who refused to hand over to him eight years ago.

The governor said he could not move into the government house after his inauguration because all the items such as bedding, utensils, and furniture were allegedly looted.

Governor Wike also disclosed the state borrowed a parade vehicle from the then Governor Ondo of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, in 2015 for his swearing-in.

He said: “We didn’t have the opportunity of anyone handing over to us. It was even difficult to get a parade vehicle. We had to borrow from the governor of Ondo state, Segun Mimiko.

“That was how wicked the previous administration was. I couldn’t pack into the government house for more than a year because everything was looted, down to the pillowcase and bed sheet.

“The kitchen was looted, but that’s not part of the problem today. We thank God that we are going to hand it over successfully.

“No local government in the state can say that they have not been impacted with the development of this administration.”

Wike served as chief of staff when Amaechi was governor of the state. He was later appointed a Minister of State for Education by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike and Amaechi fell apart ahead of the 2015 elections, with the latter defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Wike remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Since then, both men have remained at loggerheads.