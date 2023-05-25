You Tried To Be Smart And Commissioned Your Uncompleted Projects From Your Office In Aso Rock – Sowore Knocks Buhari

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to deliver on some projects.

He berated the president over his recent commissioning of some roads and bridges projects.

Speaking via a tweet, he described Buhari as the worst president Nigeria ever had in its history.

The activist berated the president for virtually commissioning projects that were uncompleted.

Sowore wrote: “Yesterday, Nigeria’s worst President ever, @Mbuhari commissioned roads, projects and bridges that hadn’t been completed, to be “smart” about it he commissioned them virtually from his Aso Rock office.

“2nd Niger Bridge in Delta/Anambra, Lokoja-Oweto Bridge in Nassarawa/Benue, Ikom Bridge in Cross Rivers State, Kaduna-Kano Road” is not completed. #BUHARITHEDISASTER.”

Sowore Calls Out Buhari Over The State Of the Nation Refineries

Meanwhile, Sowore has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the sad state of the nation’s refineries.

According to Sowore, it is sad that President Buhari who doubles as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum could not make the four public refineries work in eight years of his government but is set to commission the Dangote refinery which is a private initiative.

Sowore in a post via his Twitter account on Monday accused Buhari and his cronies in the government of killing government refineries while helping Dangote bring his own refinery into reality.

He described them as wicked people.

He wrote: “President @MBuhari who was Minister of Petroleum Resources who could not make 4 refineries work in 8 years will be launching Dangote refinery today. Buhari and his goons on the oil sector who killed government owned refineries are mobilising to help Dangote open his only refinery. Wicked people!”