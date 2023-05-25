Why I Deserve King Of Afrobeats Recognition – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has given reasons he deserves the recent recognition by Forbes as ‘King of Afrobeats’.

Naija News reports that Davido in a recent interview with Billboard News, said it has always been his dream to see the genre of music become mainstream in the Western world.

The singer recalled how he spent his formative years in America and also spread the gospel of African culture, food, and fashion.

The ‘If’ crooner added he was one of the first Afrobeats artists to get signed by a major international record label.

When asked how he feels being called the “King of afrobeats” by Forbes, Davido said, “I mean, it’s true. I have lived in both places; I have lived in America. I went to school right here too, in Alabama. I was always spreading the gospel of African culture; the food, fashion.

“So, when it was time to do music, my dream was always the crossover; ‘When will that crossover happen?’ And you know, I was one of the first to get signed by a major label”

Davido Reveals Originator Of Afrobeat

Meanwhile, Davido has revealed that the late legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, is the real originator of Afrobeat.

Davido, during a live interview with REAL 92.3 FM explained that the sound of Afrobeat originated from Africa and Fela Kuti was the maestro behind the music genre.