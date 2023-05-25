Watch Moment Pete Edochie Shake Hands In Traditional Igbo Way With Ooni Of Ife

A video showing the moment veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie exchanged greetings in the traditional Igbo way with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, at a recent event has surfaced on social media.

Recall that some top Nollywood stars and president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas, had on Tuesday night paid a visit to the veteran actor.

The video that surfaced online captured the veteran actor, who holds a chieftaincy title, with some of the Nollywood stars walking into an event in which the Ooni of Ife was a guest.

The veteran actor walked to the direction of the Yoruba monarch and extended his hand, shaking him in the Igbo traditional way.

Nollywood Stars Meet Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Tee Mac, the in-law to Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu, alongside some top Nollywood stars, paid a visit to veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

Naija News reports that actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his Instagram page on Tuesday night to share the video of the visit but failed to give details of the meeting.

The video captured Pete sitting on a couch while Tee Mac, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas, Kanayo, and others walked to greet him.