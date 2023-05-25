US Home Secretary Expresses Delight For Leading Biden’s Delegates To Tinubu’s Inauguration

The US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge is set to lead a nine-member delegation to attend the presidential inauguration of Bola Tinubu.

Naija News understands that the event is scheduled for the 29th of May, 2023.

Fudge in a post on her Twitter account on Wednesday shared her excitement about the occasion.

She wrote, “I am honoured to lead the presidential delegation to Nigeria to attend the inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Naija News had earlier reported that other delegates appointed by the US President, Joe Biden joining Fudge are the following:

– David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja.

– Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California.

– Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, US Department of Commerce.

– Michael E. Langley, Commander of US Africa Command.

– Enoh T. Ebong, Director, US Trade and Development Agency.

– Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, US Department of State.

– Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council.

– Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Despite the preparations for Tinubu’s inauguration, his emergence as president-elect is under challenge at the election petition tribunal.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who came second and third in the election respectively, are contesting the results.