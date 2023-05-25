UK Student Visa: Did The Federal Government Not Respond When Buhari’s Tweet Was Deleted? – Reno Omokri Fumes

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the restriction placed on the visa of Nigerian students schooling in the United Kingdom.

Recall that the UK, in a bid to curb migration had announced via a statement on Tuesday that students from Nigeria and other countries would no longer be able to bring their family abroad with them.

The government also banned people from using a student visa as a backdoor route to work in the UK, noting that net migration was over 500,000 from June 2021 to June 2022.

Furthermore, to prevent misuse of the visa system, students will be stopped from switching from the student visa route to work routes until their studies have been completed.

Reacting to the development, Omokri condemned the visa policy and wondered the reason the Federal Government had chosen not to respond to such discrimination.

He recounted how the Nigerian government had speedily responded when Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet but had chosen to keep quiet over the current situation.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “When Twitter deleted Buhari’s Tweet, the government responded in less than 48 hours. Yet, we have not responded, as a country, to the UK’s discriminatory student visa policy against Nigerians, 48 hours after it was announced.

“If I were the President of Nigeria, I would have immediately revoked the expatriate quota of ALL British companies doing business in Nigeria and placed an embargo on any future expatriate quota for Britons in retaliation for the visa restrictions. It is wrong that the UK does this to our citizens, and Nigeria’s government carries on as if nothing has happened. Nigeria has alternatives to UK trading partners. The EU, US, India, China, and Brazil will gladly fill the gap. We have power. We can influence outcomes. Let us use our leverage. Of what use is the Commonwealth if we can be so shabbily treated? The government is delinquent in its responsibilities.”