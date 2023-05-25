Tweet Where Abike Dabiri Referred To Nigerians As Cultists And Drug Peddlers Resurfaces Online

A Twitter post where the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, referred to Nigerians as cultists and drug peddlers has resurfaced online.

This comes after Abike called on the chairman of Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena, to warn his anchors, Ayo Mairo-Ese and Ojy Okpe, over an alleged false accusation against her.

Naija News reported that Abike’s statement followed Mairo-Ese’s Wednesday analysis of the viral comments of YouTuber, Emdee Tiamiyu during a recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC).

Mairo-Ese said Tiamiyu should not be criticized, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari and Dabiri-Erewa have both made disparaging remarks about Nigerian youths in the past.

In reaction to the comments of the anchor, the NIDCOM boss, a former broadcast journalist, fired back in a tweet, noting that she worked hard to be where she is.

“I worked hard to be where I am today, and if women no where your age and achievements feel the only way to bring you down is spew nonsense, they will meet their waterloo!

“Nduka Obaigbena had better call these girls @ARISEtv ruining the broadcast profession to order,” she wrote.

In the wake of the outburst, Nigerians dug up an old tweet of Abike blasting someone who berated her for defending the failed administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

See the tweet below;