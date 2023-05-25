Tinubu: What Police Will Do On Inauguration Day

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba has lined up activities for the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure a successful ceremony.

The police boss in a statement on Thursday said that adequate personnel drawn from at least 10 units of the police will protect the presidential villa and provide security around Eagle Square.

The police also disclosed that there will be fireworks at the City Gate at midnight, urging residents not to panic.

“In view of the above, the Nigeria Police hereby warns Nigerians who do not have any business around the vicinity during the ceremony to steer clear as security measures are emplaced to ensure serenity and orderliness,” the police said.

The police further revealed diversions across the capital city have been created following certain restricted areas on/before the event.

They include: Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal; Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eagle Square (Phase 1 & Phase 11).

Others include Kur Muhammad Way/National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo, Gana Junction/Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower, and NNPC/NBS.

“The Inauguration ceremonies at all state levels have also been catered for, as the IGP has directed Command Commissioners of Police and other security agencies to carry out heavy deployments to fortify venues of the Inauguration Ceremonies in their various states,” the police said.

IGP Baba, thus enjoined the populace to cooperate with the Police for a seamless transition of power.

He said, “The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, urges all citizens to adhere to the rules and regulations as regards the Inauguration. He also reminds good citizens of Nigeria to report any suspicious activity or persons to the Police or other relevant security agencies.

“The Police, therefore, warn non-state actors or any aggrieved groups or individuals to follow due process and the rule of law in seeking redress in their cases as the law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to subdue any confrontational or act of insecurity.

“In conclusion, to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians, we ask all citizens to support the Police and be law-abiding. NPF is committed to ensuring a safe and secure Nigeria before, during, and after the Inauguration”.