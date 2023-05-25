Tinubu Makes Seven Promises To Nigerians Ahead Of May 29 Inauguration

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, made seven important promises to Nigerians ahead of May 29, when he would be officially sworn in as Nigeria’s next president.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Lagos State was conferred with the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Federal Republic (GCFR) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Having thanked President Muhammadu Buhari who conferred the honour on him, Tinubu said he understands the meaning of the honour and the task ahead, promising not to disappoint the President and Nigerians.

“I am a simple man who is the beneficiary of the support and goodwill of the people of Nigeria. The people have put their trust in us. You have done your part, Mr President,” Tinubu said.

On what he will do for Nigerians when sworn in, Tinubu assured that he will run the race well. Tinubu vowed to ensure headway on security, economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other sectors in the country.

The President-elect said the people deserve no less, hence he will not disappoint them.

Again he thanked Buhari for conferring the national honours on him and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, who got the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) title.

He added that the President’s devotion to progressive and democratic good governance is unassailable. Tinubu also hailed President Buhari for honouring the late MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.