Tinubu Is Not A Master Planner, He Focuses On Violence And Thuggery – Aisha Yesufu

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has stated that the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the polls does not indicate that he is a master planner.

Yesufu argued that Tinubu was able to clinch the presidency due to the use of violence and thuggery.

She insisted that despite having decades of experience in the Nigeria political environment, there is still nothing spectacular about the former Lagos governor’s modus operandi.

Yesufu noted that Tinubu was able to win the election because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) refused to field Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

Speaking via a series of tweets, she wrote, “Tinubu thrives on illusion he creates. There is nothing in him. People focusing on politics for the first time within 10 months showed him to have nothing spectacular inspite of decades of political experience.

“People begged PDP to give them Peter Obi and PDP spat on them. Now you all are out here trying to make Tinubu look like some master planner. Tinubu has no political master plan other than violence and thuggery. Didn’t you all tell us nobody can defeat him in Lagos?

“The thing many of you do not get is that Peter Obi is a beneficiary of the collective anger people had at the established and correct politicians. It was not Peter Obi going to Labour Party that made him popular. It was his consistent character. Drop the conspiracy theories!”