Some Buhari Staff Switching Allegiance To Tinubu – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has observed that some staff members of the current administration are beginning to shift their allegiances to the incoming government.

According to Shehu, such behavior is part of ‘human nature.’

Shehu noted, however, that the current transition is different from that experienced by former President Goodluck Jonathan due to Jonathan’s demonstrated patriotism.

In an interview with Arise TV, Shehu said, “You can’t change human beings. So, the man of the moment obviously is the incoming president, But I think the case of Jonathan was different because I think again, there was desertion by a number of people around him who felt disappointed that he chose to be patriotic, nationalistic, and accepted defeat.”

Shehu emphasized that the desertion witnessed during Buhari’s transition period was far less than in Jonathan’s case.

He said, “I don’t think that we’re witnessing any spectacular desertion of the place.”

According to Shehu, Buhari’s Presidential Villa has never been treated like party headquarters during his eight-year tenure, noting a level of decency in the ongoing transition process.

Speaking on the relationship between the president-elect and President Buhari, Shehu described it as cordial.

He stated, “It’s going to be a perfect relationship because it is going to be the same government although different administrations.

“The incoming president never gets tired of saying that the president allowed him to win. It is very significant. He allowed him to win in a free and fair process.”