RMD Storms Son’s Graduation Abroad Alongside Family Members

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly called RMD, has expressed excitement over his son’s graduation abroad.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to his Instagram page to share the joyous moment that he, his wife, and other family members stormed the event.

RMD said he is thankful to God for giving him children that want more for themselves than he even wants for them.

He wrote: “THE EMPEROR! THE CONQUEROR!! THE LION !! Thankful and grateful and proud as a parent, when God gives you the ones that want more for themselves than you can ever want for them. Congratulations superstar, you did this! My drip @freshbydotun”

RMD Speaks On Saint Obi’s Death

Meanwhile, Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to social media to grieve over the demise of his colleague, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi.

Naija News reported that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

The corpse of the 57-year-old actor has been taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and the death is yet to be made official following the disagreement between the actor’s siblings.

Confirming the death, RMD in a lengthy post via Instagram on Sunday, recounted how he recommended the deceased to veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro and he later became a big star afterward.

According to him, the death of Saint Obi came as a shock to him and he is still in denial of the sad news.