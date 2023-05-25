Presidency Speaks On Buhari’s Proposed Relocation To Niger Republic Comment

The Presidency has defended the comment made by President Muhamamdu Buhari that he would relocate to Niger Republic if he is being disturbed in Daura, Katsina State after the end of his tenure.

Naija News reported that Buhari had recently stated that Niger Republic is a safe haven for him if he is allowed to rest after handing over to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

However, the comment did not go down well with many Nigerians who questioned the President’s loyalty to the country.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV on Thursday, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the President’s comment was banter and a form of easing tension around himself.

The presidential spokesman added that Nigerians should get used to the President’s sense of humour.

He stated that the President is loyal to Nigeria, stressing that his comment suggests a cordial relationship with neighbouring nations and not a question of loyalty.

The presidential aide stressed that President Buhari has done well for Nigeria and deserves to rest after eight years as the country’s leader.

Shehu said: “That is absolutely not the case. He has a way of throwing banters, a form of easing tension around himself. Even after eight years, Nigerians must get used to the President’s sense of humour.

“This thing about going to the Niger Republic, Nigerians are taking it too seriously. If you are a Nigerien, you would probably feel good about seeing a president that cares.”