PDP Speaks On Plot To Delay Supreme Court Judgement In Suit Against Shettima

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Muhammadu Buhari government to react to the allegation that there is a plot to ensure May 26 is declared a public holiday.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court would rule on the petition filed by the PDP seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima, on May 26.

In July 2022, the PDP filed a case against Shettima’s nomination as the APC vice-presidential and Borno central senatorial candidate. The party alleged that Shettima’s double nominations contravenes the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the electoral act, 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba said the plot against the apex court is consistent with the manipulation, and abuse of power promoted by the APC in the last eight years.

The PDP also asked the government to react to an allegation that the ruling party is mounting pressure on the Department of State Services (DSS) to advise President Buhari to declare a public holiday on May 26.

According to the opposition party, the APC should respect the judiciary and the Supreme Court in delivering justice in the interest of ordinary Nigerians.

The statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls on the federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out on the alarming reports in the public space of moves to declare Friday, May 26, 2023, a public holiday as a ploy to stop the Supreme Court from sitting to deliver judgment on the disqualification case against the APC vice presidential candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima, over double nomination, already scheduled for that date.

“The PDP also calls on the federal government to come clean on a further allegation, which is also in the public domain that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mounting pressure on the Department of State Services (DSS) to advise President Buhari to declare the public holiday.

“The ominous silence by the federal government in the face of such grave allegations is heightening tension across the country and has the capacity to trigger widespread crisis if not immediately addressed.

“Such reported sinister plot by the APC against the Supreme Court is consistent with the insensitivity, manipulation, abuse of power and process promoted by the APC as an act of governance in the last eight years.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on President Buhari to immediately douse the palpable tension in the country by making a categorical statement with regard to the reported plots by the APC to stop the sitting of the supreme court through the declaration of a public holiday.

“Nigerians across the board are eager for the delivery of the judgement on the set date, Friday, May 26, 2023, in the disqualification case against Sen Kashim Shettima, for double nomination as APC senatorial and vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections in violation of the provision of Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Nigeria is already strained and any attempt to impose a public holiday on Friday, May 26, 2023, as a ploy to stop the Supreme Court from delivering its reserved judgment is capable of increasing the tension with possible dire consequences to the polity.”