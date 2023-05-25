Osinbajo Takes Shettima On Familiarization Tour In Aso Rock (Photos)

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, led Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on a familiarisation tour, at the VP wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News reports that Shettima while speaking with the State House journalists after the tour, said the duo exchanged ideas on possible ways to move the nation forward.

He said: “On the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me. Yes, cross fertilization of ideas.”

The former governor of Borno State also spoke on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu’s readiness to hit the ground running immediately after he assumes office.

He said: “I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one. He does not have the luxury of time. And I will be the Vice President, I don’t want to be presumptuous, I don’t want to make loud proclamation but my interaction with him has shown that we will hit the ground running from day one.”

Shettima described his conferment with the national honour as a historic experience stressing it is a gift from God to serve humanity and not due to their political pedigree.

He said, “It is a historical experience, a humbling experience. We are what we are not because of our intellect, not because of our physical prowess, not because of our pedigree or political sagacity. It’s just a gift from God to humanity, four years or eight years in this time.

“I believe is a humbling experience, is a call to national duty and by God’s grace, we need the support of all of you, especially the media to succeed. So, I wish to employ all of you to join us in building a new Nigeria.”

See photos below;