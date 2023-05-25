Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 25th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N755 and sell at N760 on Wednesday 24th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N755 Selling Rate N760

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Oil marketers in the country are happy and have expressed optimism that the operation of the new Dangote Refinery would bring down the cost of petrol.

Naija News understands that marketers are positive that the facility would revive the cost of deregulated product.

Speaking with The Punch about what marketers expect, the National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria ( IPMAN), Chinedu Okonkwo, said the refinery would not only create jobs, but would reduce the cost of deregulated petrol.

The IPMAN boss submitted “That refinery is going to create further hope for this nation. It will create a lot of jobs and ensure availability of products. The time spent in importing petroleum products will be eliminated and Nigeria will gain a lot from it, moving forward.”

It was learnt that the 650,000 barrels per day facility, estimated to cost over $19 billion, is an integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos, Nigeria. It is expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility.