My Senatorial Election Loss Was Planned By Aso Rock – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has claimed that his defeat during the February 25 Senatorial election was planned by some officials in the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television, Ortom said the celebration of his defeat in Aso Rock showed that some presidential aides wanted him out of office.

The governor claimed that some presidential aides wanted him out by all means, adding that monies were spent to stop him. He also alleged that corruption resides in the villa.

He said: “The celebration of my defeat which was orchestrated by the Presidential Villa showed they wanted me out at all cost. Monies were spent to stop me.

“People talk of corruption but corruption is in the Villa itself. I know how much was spent by the Villa on Benue to ensure that I lose the election.

“Yes, I lost. Fine and good, God permitted it and I have accepted it. I have accepted to move on. They thought I was on their way but I wasn’t on their way. All I did was to ensure justice and equity for all.”

The former Minister for Culture and Tourism said Nigeria was doing well in many sectors under former President Goodluck Jonathan but the country is at the bottom under the watch of Buhari.

He said: “I remember when some of us had the privilege of serving under President Goodluck Jonathan, we were talking Nigeria from bottom to top to a certain level, but now we are at the bottom.”

Speaking further, Ortom said he would offer advice to his successor if his help were solicited, adding that he would return to his farming career or become a freelance journalist.