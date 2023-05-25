May 29: Ganduje Makes U-Turn, Prepares To Handover To Abba Gida-Gida

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has presented the 2023 transition report to the newly elected and incoming Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, also known as Abba Gida-Gida.

Recall that the outgoing Governor had earlier stated that only God knows which party he will hand over the government to come May 29.

Ganduje stated this during a road project commissioning in the state, Naija News recalls.

Months ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Gida-Gida, as the March 18 governorship election winner in Kano state and issued him a Certificate of Return.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) disputed the election results and dragged INEC and NNPP to court over the declaration of the NNPP governorship candidate as the governor-elect.

Speaking in April, days after the Kano State Executive Council had established a 17-member Transition Committee for the transfer of power to the incoming administration, Ganduje expressed uncertainty about who to transmit power to.

He said, “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects.

“We inherited some and completed them, and as a government, we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”

The outgoing Governor’s comment had raised many eyebrows in the state. However, during a brief meeting at the Kano Government House Ante Chamber Hall on Wednesday, Ganduje, represented by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, reiterated his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition.

He urged the incoming administration to study the transition report and give feedback where necessary, as he appreciated the members of the outgoing government for producing three volumes of the report that covered all sectors of the state.

In his remarks, Abba Gida-Gida, represented by the Chairman NNPP Gubernatorial Transition Committee, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, noted that his committee would report to the incoming governor and revert with any observations, if any.

“At this time, we have just 105 hours to formal handover and takeover of government in Kano state, as such we are committed to a hitch-free transition in the interest of Kano and its people,” Daily Trust quoted the Governor-elect transition committee chair saying.

A statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor-elect, noted that details of the inauguration ceremony would be made available to the public after certain agreements are reached between the outgoing and incoming governments.