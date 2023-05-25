Major Shake Up As IGP Baba Redeploys Senior Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate redeployment of senior officers to various positions, formations, and units across the country.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the IGP stated that the development is in an effort to achieve the maximum impact of community-based and strategic policing on society.

The IGP also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to function optimally on their mandate.

Baba ordered the posting of CP Okon Okon Effiong to head the Department of Finance and Administration ICT, Force Headquarters in Abuja, and CP Zachariah A. Fera to Force Criminal Investigation (FCID) Annex in Enugu.

The police boss also ordered the posting of CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka to Rivers State Command, and CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah to Cross River State Command.

Baba tasked the Commissioners of Police to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards, and discipline in all ramifications in their new places of assignment.

He further charged the senior police officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements toward achieving a citizen-focused and community-oriented policing system.