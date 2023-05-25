List Of Returning Lawmakers Under EFCC’s Watch

On February 25, 2023, constituents elected 109 Senators and 360 House of Representatives members to the 10th National Assembly in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that their inauguration is slated for June 13, 2023, under the new executive administration of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

In the incoming Senate, multiple members are already embroiled in corruption charges under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while some are even contesting for leadership roles.

See the list of some returning lawmakers under EFCC’s watch:

Gabriel Suswam

Gabriel Suswam, a returning Senator from Benue North East district, faces 32 charges by the Federal Government, all tied to his tenure as Benue State Governor.

Suswam is alleged to have diverted N9.79b, including funds earmarked for police reform and a subsidy reinvestment program.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 for N7.65 billion fraud during his first Senate term. However, the Supreme Court nullified his conviction, ordering a retrial.

The anti-graft agency alleged that he stole and mismanaged Abia State funds during his governorship.

Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited and Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, is under investigation by the EFCC for allegedly receiving N43.29bn through a petroleum subsidy scheme in 2011.

Abba Moro

Abba Moro, former interior minister and Senator representing Benue South senatorial zone, is currently under investigation for alleged fraud connected to a disastrous Nigeria Immigration Service recruitment exercise in 2014, resulting in 20 deaths.

Moro is also under watch in a corruption trial over an alleged $2.5 million fraud.

Aliyu Wamakko

Aliyu Wamakko, former governor of Sokoto State, is under investigation by the EFCC over alleged public fund theft and money laundering totaling N15b. Wamakko has denied the allegations.

Peter Nwaoboshi

Peter Nwaoboshi, the Delta North representative, was arraigned by the EFCC for alleged N322 million fraud in 2018.

Despite his ongoing trial, Nwaoboshi is set to return to the Senate.