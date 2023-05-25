Keyamo Under Fire Over Claim That Appointment Of Minister Of State Is Unconstitutional

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo is under fire over his claim that the appointment of a minister of state is an aberration and unconstitutional.

Naija News reports that Keyamo said this on Wednesday at the valedictory session presided over by President Muhammdu Buhari to mark the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House in Abuja.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated that most of his colleagues were redundant in the last eight years, adding that other ministers of state have not had the courage to speak up.

Keyamo asserted that it was difficult to assess the individual performances of the ministers of state since their discretion was shackled under the senior ministers.

He decried that original ideas developed by a minister of state are usually subjected to clearance by another colleague in Cabinet before they can sail through for consideration by Council.

The chief spokesman of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, however, thanked President Buhari for enriching his curriculum vitae through the appointment.

Following the remarks, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to accuse the minister of being a hypocrite and collecting allowances and salaries from the same office.

See some of the reactions below.

@AustinNwabufo wrote: “A HINT: Festus Keyamo two weeks prior to his appointment as Minister of STATE by Buhari, had a SWOLLEN SCROTUM, which was caused by his refusal to stop visiting BROTHELS and night clubs while mingling with women of easy virtue. Therefore, for certain, Festus Keyamo’s appointment.”

@Shehusky wrote: “Someone said Festus Keyamo is the Emdee Tiamiyu of the Buhari government who wants to bar other people from becoming minister of state.😂😂😂😂”

@SodiqTade wrote: “Keyamo is using style to tell Tinubu that he isn’t ready to be another junior Minister. Lol.”

@InibeheEffiong wrote: ‘I agree with the arguments canvassed by Keyamo, SAN. I’m wondering why he is saying this now? It would’ve been more honourable for him to protest at the time of his appointment and reject the unconstitutional designation.

“Speaking out now is questionable. But his point is valid.”

@Chidiugoo wrote: “Emdee after getting into the UK last year, decided to backstab other Nigerians trying to do the same. Festus Keyamo after enjoying as a Minister of State is cancelling the ministry.”

@Morris_Monye wrote: “Keyamo is funny. He’s basically admitting that the last 8 years of his in that office were useless and he could not achieve anything. No wonder he has become a banger boy on Twitter. I kept asking “Abi no work to do or what?”

@HRFKingFGA wrote: “So Festus Keyamo agreed to and held a position that was unconstitutional for four years receiving and exercising power and influence, only to inform the President of the unconstitutionality of his position during the Valedictory session.

“I duff my hat for his patriotism.”

@AimThaMachine_ wrote: “You know how funny this is, Festus Keyamo who is a SAN didn’t complain when he was slammed with “ministers of state” all through Buhari’s tenure. Now that he is leaving, he is now trying to end his office. This is exactly what Emdee Tiamiyu did granting that BBC interview.”

@ElkanahDadiya wrote: “Festus Keyamo is one of the most selfish/greedy man in this country. At the tail END of his ministerial APPOINTMENT, he realized that the office of minister of state is unconstitutional, having enjoyed the same pot of soup for years.

PEACE will be far away from this man.”