Reps Grill Malami Over $2.4bn Illegal Oil Sale

The Nigerian House of Representatives is currently interrogating the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami over claims of an illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil worth over $2.4bn in China.

Malami is appearing before the House’s Ad Hoc Committee formed to examine the alleged loss of revenue from this sale, which supposedly occurred in 2015.

He is accompanied by Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Malami while addressing the committee reiterated his previous statements regarding the allegation and requested the committee provide him with any relevant documents to assist in the investigation.

This appearance marks the second time Malami and Jedy-Agba have been brought before the committee since the investigation began.

During his first testimony on April 27, 2023, Malami refuted the claim that 48 million barrels of crude oil, worth over $2.4bn, were illegally sold to China.

Malami explained, “The allegations relating to the 48 million barrels are baseless. The allegation is unfounded. It is lacking in merit, and indeed lacking in substance.”

He went on to say that the social media allegations in 2016 about the existence of stolen Nigerian crude oil in China were not substantiated by any concrete facts.

Malami stated that the origin of the product in China was never confirmed, nor were there any details available about the vessels used to transport the oil.

He also noted that the Chinese authorities had not acknowledged receiving or possessing the product.

The minister concluded, “They were not available at our disposal at all.”