Court Slams Ex-presidential Candidate N40 Million Fine Over Suit Against Tinubu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered a former presidential candidate to pay a fine of N40 million Naira for seeking to stop the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, scheduled to hold on May 29, 2023.

Naija News understands that the politician, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, would pay N10 million each to President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and President-elect, Tinubu, whom he respectively made 1st to 4th defendants in the issue.

The three-man panel of the court held that Owuru was guilty of gross abuse of the court process by filing a frivolous, vexatious, and irritating suit to provoke the respondents.

The legal panel led by Justice Jamil Tukur held that the grievances of Owuru against the 2019 presidential election were not only strange but uncalled for because the grievances had been pursued up to Supreme Court and were dismissed for want of merit.

Justice Tukur said that the action of Owuru to resuscitate the case that died in 2019 at the Supreme Court was aimed at making the lower courts go on a collision course with the supremacy of the apex court.