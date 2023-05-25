I Understand The Magnitude Of Task Ahead Of Me – Tinubu

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he understands the magnitude of the work before the incoming administration and promised to do his best.

The former Governor of Lagos State said Nigerians have put their trust in him and Vice President, Kashim Shettima by electing them into office, stressing that the people deserve nothing less.

Tinubu said this in his speech on Thursday at the handing of transition documents at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

Appreciating President Buhari for the conferment of the national honor of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on him, Tinubu said a great duty has fallen on him and promise not to disappoint him.

The president-elect jokingly said President Buhari should always expect knocks on his doors whether he goes to Daura, Katsina State, or Niger Republic.

He said: “The people have put their trust in us. You have done your part, Mr. President. Now, a great duty will descend on me. I understand the meaning of the honor given to me today, and the magnitude of the task that awaits.

“Whether you go to Daura, Niger Republic, or anywhere, you should expect knocks on your doors. We are determined as enumerated on security, economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health, and power, and in all sectors. We must make headway as if you have charted the course. The people deserve no less. You said so, and we shall not disappoint you.”