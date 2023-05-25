I Have Prepared A Guide To Help You In Office – Aisha Buhari Orientates Remi Tinubu

The outgoing First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has taken it upon herself to officially acquaint the wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu, with her duties as the First Lady of Nigeria.

The outgoing first lady who received Tinubu on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja handed her some documents to serve as a guide in piloting the affairs of the office.

She also handed over the seal of the African First Ladies Peace Mission to the incoming first lady, being the chief host of all the spouses of the African heads of state.

Buhari expressed her confidence in the capability of the incoming first lady to deliver on the task ahead.

Naija News reports that the visit signaled the official transition of engagements in the office of the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ahead of May 29 inauguration date for a new administration.

Speaking at the event, the first lady said, “As you are all aware, the role of the First Lady is unconstitutional, but we enjoy the goodwill of the citizens in order to carry out some basic things, like humanitarian activities.

“We partner with a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in order to help our citizens, and I have enjoyed that goodwill for the last eight years.

“So, I have prepared a handover, just to guide you, and see the NGOs that we have worked with.”

Responding, Tinubu appreciated the outgoing first lady for exhibiting a high sense of leadership and dexterity in handling the affairs of her office.

She said, “We are very humbled by what you have done, you have exhibited great leadership and dexterity in the way you do things.

“I want to sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart because you don’t come into this role and say you know it all.

“I know I served many years ago as the governor’s wife for eight years, but now things have changed and are being done differently. I have been in the legislative arm for 12 years now.

We promise you that you will be proud of the work we will do.”