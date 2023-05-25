I Have A Bad Heart – Tonto Dikeh Cries Out Over Health Condition

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared some private information about her health condition.

Speaking via her Instagram page on Thursday, the thespian disclosed that she has a bad heart.

She lamented that she wants to live long and in doing so she has decided to register in a gym.

The mother of one explained that she decided to gift herself a gym membership on her birthday because she wants to be there for her son and experience his growth and milestones.

She wrote: “As part of my birthday gift to myself, I have decided to LIVE A LONG LIFE by gifting me a membership to a gym.

“I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart. This is not fun, nor do I like it here, but it’s my third day, and I can only say I breathe better, my pulse is open, my blood is pumping, and I am overall in pain. But I have a goal.

“If you are looking for motivation today, let me be yours. I am the laziest woman on earth when it comes to fitness, but what I have is extreme strength. I love being lazy. It’s my comfort zone. But I am here today.”