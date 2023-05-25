‘He Was A Visionary Leader’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Subomi Balogun’s Death

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has mourned business magnate, Otunba Subomi Balogun who died aged 89.

Recall that the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and other business interests, Balogun died last week Friday in London, United Kingdom.

He said: “I am saddened by the death of Chief Michael Olasubomi Balogun, the Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Olori Omoba of Ijebuland. He was a visionary leader and business titan whose visible footprints in the nation’s economy, will always be remembered.

“As I have always preached, he was a man who believed that people should be successful through hard work and enterprise. Through his entrepreneurial success, he created jobs and contributed to societal growth and development.

“I sincerely commiserate with the entire Balogun family, the management and staff of FCMB, the good people of Ijebuland, and the government and people of Ogun State, over this irreplaceable loss. May God grant him eternal rest.”