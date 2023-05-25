Garba Shehu Reveals Buhari Allowed Tinubu To Win Presidential Election

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, has claimed that his principal allowed the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Shehu made this known during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

According to him, Buhari allowed Tinubu to win in a free and fair process and it was the reason he flew to Daura, Katsina State to show the president his certificate of return after collecting it from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Shehu said: “He, President Muhammadu Buhari allowed Tinubu.

“When Tinubu took his certificate from INEC, the first thing he did was that he flew to Daura and showed it to the president.

“The incoming president Bola Tinubu never gets tired of saying that the president allowed him to win. It is very significant. He allowed him to win in a free and fair process.”

Tinubu Is Not A Master Planner, He Focuses On Thuggery

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has stated that the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the polls does not indicate that he is a master planner.

Yesufu argued that Tinubu was able to clinch the presidency due to the use of violence and thuggery.

She insisted that despite having decades of experience in the Nigerian political environment, there is still nothing spectacular about the former Lagos governor’s modus operandi.

Yesufu noted that Tinubu was able to win the election because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) refused to field Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.