Detail Of How YouTuber, Tiamiyu Gained Access To UK Exposed

A Twitter user, @Dr. Penking, has revealed how Emdee Tiamiyu, a Nigerian Youtuber currently under scrutiny, arrived in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to @Dr. Penking, Tiamiyu gained access to the UK less than a year ago, entering as a dependant.

@Dr. Penking shared a photo of Tiamiyu aboard a plane, he wrote, “This is Emdee Tiamiyu on his way to the UK in September 2022. Less than 9 months after he entered the UK, he closed the border against his kinsmen and lineage with his mouth.”

In another tweet, @Dr. Penking shared a video, presumably of Tiamiyu leaving Nigeria for the UK.

In the clip, Tiamiyu says, “Thank God I don’t look like what I have been through. I have been through a lot. If I need to get a tattoo, I’ll tell them to write this country na wa o on my forehead.”

Previously, Tiamiyu, who guides Nigerians on studying in the UK, claimed many were less interested in gaining new qualifications than in starting fresh lives abroad.

He told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that several people use student visas as a means to escape Nigeria, adding, “The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people.”

Tiamiyu’s comments coincided with the announcement of new immigration rules that will limit Nigerian students, and other international students, from bringing family members as dependants, except under particular circumstances.

These rules, set to start in January 2024, aim to prevent the misuse of visas by prohibiting students from switching to work visas before completing their studies.

Nigerians criticized Tiamiyu for possibly jeopardizing the prospects of genuine students aiming to study in the UK.

Tiamiyu has since apologized for his remarks.