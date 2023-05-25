Bukayo Saka Reveals How Painful It Feels To Lose EPL Title To Man City

Arsenal’s star winger Bukayo Saka has admitted that it hurts to lose the 2022–2023 English Premier League title to Manchester City.

Saka made this statement in an interview with Arsenal’s former player Ian Wright that aired on Premier League Extra on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 20, sealed the Premier League title for Manchester City even before their match against Chelsea on May 21 which ended in a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Coach Mikel Arteta and his boys who topped the Premier League table for over 200 days lost the race in the closing weeks after recording two wins in the club’s last eight days.

“It really hurts so much to even think about how we’ve ended this season and what could have been”, the British-Nigerian football star said.

“But one thing I can say is, like you said, since the last two or three years that I’ve been playing, I’ve seen this team and the club grow.

“Time is on our side. You can look at our team and a lot of the players are young. We’re hungry, and a lot of us haven’t won trophies at Arsenal so we want to achieve big things”.

Bukayo Saka who recently extended his contract with Arsenal until June 30, 2027, has been one of the best players at the Gunners. So far in the 2022-2023 season, the 21-year-old England international has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 games in all competitions.