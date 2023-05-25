Buhari’s In-Law, Ado-Bayero Breaks Down In Tears At Book Launch

The Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero, during the official launch of a biography honouring his late mother, Maryam, found himself overcome with emotion.

The event, held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, drew notable politicians and first-class monarchs from around Nigeria.

While giving a speech, the Emir, whose daughter married President Muhammadu Buhari’s son two years ago, broke down in tears, saying, “My late mother, Maryam Ado Bayero, was full of many qualities. I remember how she paid me a visit when she heard I was reluctant to accept the offer to become the second emir of Bichi.

“She said in her usual gentle voice. ‘Why are you trying to throw one of [your gifts] away?’ I was completely disturbed by her words”

Maryam Ado Bayero had a unique royal heritage: she was the granddaughter of the seventh Emir of Ilorin, daughter of the eighth Emir, wife of the late Emir of Kano, and mother to the current Emirs of Bichi and Kano.

President Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, lauded her for the impact she had on society and her remarkable lineage, suggesting she be mentioned in the World Guinness Book of Records.

“I am yet to stumble upon a more interesting personality, who in her lifetime had the good fortune of being the granddaughter of an emir, daughter of another emir, wife to the outstanding revered Emir of Kano and mother of two Emirs,” he said.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, opened the event by explaining the intent behind the biography was to inspire younger generations.

He emphasized Maryam’s humility and generosity and announced plans to continue her legacy through the establishment of a foundation.

The Ooni of Ife, who saw the late matriarch as a mother figure, urged Nigerian women to raise their children in a way that would bring them future glory, citing Maryam as an example of virtue.