Buhari Hands Over Transition Documents To Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has handed the transition documents to the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the ceremony was held on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

Buhari also handed the baton of service alongside the documents at the investiture of the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic on Tinubu and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

This is in line with Executive Order 14 which mandates that the transition council issues handover notes containing, amongst other things, proposed policy direction for the incoming administration.