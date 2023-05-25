28-Year-Old Man Defiles 5-Year-Old Biological Daughter In Ogun

A 28-year-old man, identified as Adeyemi Babatunde, has reportedly defiled his 5-year-old biological daughter in Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that the state Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday said the mother of the victim reported the suspect at the police station.

According to Oyeyemi, Babatunde had unlawful carnal knowledge of the child in the Ijebu Mushin, area of the state when the mother was not at home.

He said the complaint was lodged after the victim’s mother noticed her daughter was complaining of pain whenever she wanted to urinate and while she was bathing her.

The woman pressurized the little daughter, who later explained that her father laid her on the bed and inserted his manhood into her private part when she was not at home.

The DPO of Ijebu Mushin division, CSP Simire Hillary, immediately detailed his men to the area and the suspect was arrested.

Oyeyemi added, “On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed not to know what comes over him”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour section of the State CIID for further investigation and prosecution.