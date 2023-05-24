Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Beat Italy To Go Top Of Group D

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are on the verge of booking their place in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Flying Eagles stunned the world on Wednesday night when they beat Italy 2-0 at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Wednesday night to grab the first spot in Group D.

Before the second group game, Nigeria managed to beat World Cup debutant, Dominica Republic 2-1 in the opening group game. While Italy overpowered five times Under-20 World Cup winners, Brazil, 3-2.

Hence, ahead of the Italy Vs Nigeria clash on Wednesday, most pundits believed that it was going to be a whitewash against the Nigerian side.

Fortunately, it was the Flying Eagles that had the best of the game, especially in the second 45 minutes. After over one hour of battle, the Nigerian side broke the deadline in the 61st minute thanks to a flying header from S. Lawal.

Afterward, the game became an end-to-end encounter in which Nigeria recorded 19 shots, 9 of which were on target, while Italy had 19 shots, 3 of which were on target.

In the additional five minutes of the encounter, J. Sunday sealed an unexpected 2-0 victory for the flying Eagles.

The win has taken Nigeria to the top of Group D with 6 points in 2 games which means that the Flying Eagles are 70 percent through to the round of 16.

If Brazil beat Dominica Republic tonight, Nigeria will need just a draw to secure their place in the round of 16 in their last group game.

Nigeria’s next game in the tournament is against Brazil on Saturday, May 27. The kickoff time is 7 PM WAT.