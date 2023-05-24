Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 24th May 2023

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his close relationship with the people of Niger Republic will make them come to his defence if anyone from Nigeria tries to disturb him after he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday at the official commissioning of Nigeria Customs Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, President Buhari emphasized the need to be at peace with neighbouring nations.

Reiterating his resolve to retire to Daura in Katsina State, far away from Abuja, Buhari pointed out that if one does not secure the confidence and friendship of his neighbour, he or his grandchild will be in trouble.

Buhari stated that the need to build strong healthy relationships with Nigeria’s neighbours is why Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad were the countries he first visited on assumption of office.

The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the court of appeal in Abuja has given the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi three weeks to present their petitions.

The petitions which have been consolidated are to be presented commencing from 30th May, 2023.

This was made known by the five-man panel of the tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani at the resumed hearing on Tuesday morning.

The tribunal directed that the petitioners should conduct their case within three weeks, during which it should call its planned 50 witnesses, beginning from May 30 when they shall begin to call witnesses and close on June 23.

Furthermore, the presidential election tribunal stated that trial in the petition will end on August 5 when lawyers to parties are to adopt their final written addresses, following which a date will be set for judgment.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration decided to build the Second Niger Bridge to open the South East region to business opportunities.

Naija News reports that Buhari stated this on Tuesday during the official commissioning and handover of the legacy project renamed after him.

The President described the project as a choice bridge and a reality, adding that it was among numerous infrastructural projects his administration completed nationwide.

Buhari remarked that the bridge would equally serve as means of connectivity, interaction, and integration between communities, regions, and states.

Starting from January 2024, Nigeria and other foreign students studying in the United Kingdom (UK) cannot bring their family members to the country as dependents except “under specific circumstances,” Naija News understands.

This is as the UK government put in place a new law that aims to bring immigration into the country that stands at around one million down.

According to Sky News, under the new rule, the UK will remove the ability for international students to switch out of the student route and into work routes before their studies have been completed to prevent misuse of the visa system.

It also noted that “there will also be a review of the maintenance requirement for students and dependents and a crackdown on “unscrupulous” education agents “who make use of inappropriate applications to sell immigration, not education”.

Fresh students starting courses in the UK are expected to take out time to plan to adapt to the new law before it takes effect in January 2024.

In a written ministerial statement published on Tuesday, UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said recent immigration figures had shown an “unexpected rise” in the number of dependants coming to the UK alongside international students.

The legal team of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the forthcoming swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Tinubu after the sitting of the Presidential Election Petitions Court on Tuesday in Abuja.

Atiku’s lawyer, Chris Uche SAN, in a statement, urged supporters of the PDP candidate not to lose sleep over the May 29 inauguration ceremony of the President-elect Bola Tinubu whose electoral victory is being challenged in court.

“People are asking about May 29. We want to assure people that swearing-in (of Tinubu) is a ceremony that does not tie the hands of the court,” Uche said.

He added that an election can be overturned by the court regardless of whether or not a previously declared winner has been sworn in.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he deliberately closed the country’s land borders against smugglers in order to encourage the local production of rice and other food items.

The Nigerian leader stated this on Tuesday at the official commissioning of the new Nigeria Customs Service Corporate Headquarters in the Maitama area of Abuja.

President Buhari stated that although the move was initially criticized by Nigerians, the closure of the land borders was eventually appreciated by the citizens.

Buhari said he nominated Hameed Ali as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) because of his experience and competence.

The president said he chose Ali to lead the Customs following his achievements during the tenure of the former military head of state, the late Sani Abacha.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved several appointments, redeployment, and re-organization of personnel within agencies in the Ministry of Aviation.

The development which comes just six days before Buhari hands over power to a new administration on May 29, is designed to reposition the agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the Acts which set them up.

According to a statement in Abuja on Tuesday on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika by the Head of Press & Public Affairs of the Ministry of Aviation, Odutayo Oluseyi, the President approved the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Until his appointment, Mohammed was the Regional General Manager of Central Region Airports, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Chairman of the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

Engr Tayib Odunowo has also been appointed the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The statement also confirmed the appointment of some new Directors which according to Sirika is to address the requirements of the Acts for appropriate placements, and Federal character requirements.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held a meeting with former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair , revealing that conversations about mutual interest of the two countries were discussed.

Naija News reports Tinubu hosted Blair at the Defence House in Abuja.

Speaking about the meeting, Tinubu via his Official Twitter page, said that the former minister had discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria will continue to benefit from the Tony Blair’s institute for good governance.

Sharing photos from the meeting, the former Lagos governor wrote: “I received former British Prime Minister and founder Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today.

“We discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute.”

Also present at the meeting was the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the newly built Nigeria Customs Service Corporate (NCS) Headquarters in Abuja.

With Buhari at the commissioning of the project are the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, Comptroller-General of NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, and other top government officials.

Naija News reports that the latest project commissioning by President Buhari is coming shortly after the Nigerian leader inaugurated the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, established by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Monday.

In his remark earlier, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the new smart Corporate Headquarters cost the NCS N19.6 billion.

Adeniyi, who chaired the Organising Committee for the Commissioning of the edifice, said the building had a 12-floor tower with five floors on both wings of the tower and “bridges” linking the two wings.

The chairman said construction of the building commenced in 2007 following the need to build a befitting edifice for the service.

He further said that the need for more space in view of the capacity of the service also informed the construction of the building,

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has denied media reports that he is planning to retain his seat as the President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News recalls that a report emerged on Monday claiming Lawan has decided to join the Senate Presidency race and challenge Godswill Akpabio for the position.

A source had told Vanguard that Lawan is pairing up with Senator Osita Isunaso (APC – Imo West) to actualize his ambition and equally work with other senators and stakeholders.

According to the platform, some of the stakeholders included Senator Ifeanyi Ubah from Anambra State, Senator Sani Musa from Niger State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and Chief Emeka Offor.

The stakeholders were reportedly locked up in a nocturnal meeting that ended early Monday morning, where an appreciable milestone on the deal was reached.

But in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Lawan said media reports concerning his interest in the top job of the 10th Senate were lies, stating that he has no plan to retain his seat.

Lawan stated that he has never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that he is running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate, urging the public to disregard the media reports.

The Yobe lawmaker asserted that he is focused on finding solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. See you again tomorrow.