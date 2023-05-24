Tinubu’s In-law, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Other Top Nollywood Stars Meet Pete Edochie

Tee Mac, the in-law to Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu, alongside some top Nollywood stars, paid a visit to veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

Naija News reports that actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his Instagram page on Tuesday night to share the video of the visit but failed to give details of the meeting.

The video captured Pete sitting on a couch while Tee Mac, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas, Kanayo, and others walked to greet him.

Kanayo O Kanayo Speaks On Saint Obi’s Death

Meanwhile, Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to grieve over the demise of his colleague, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi.

Naija News reported that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

The corpse of the 57-year-old actor has been taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH) with his family yet to release an official statement.

Speaking of his death, Kanayo via his Instagram page shared a photo of the late actor, mourning his demise.

He also described Saint Obi as a humble person.

He wrote: “Too much to say. Too much to learn. May we all live to a good old age. Good night St Obi. May your humility grant you a peaceful passage to the saints eternal.”