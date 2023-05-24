Shehu Sani Reacts As Biden Sends Delegation To Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the announcement of the United States Presidential delegation to attend the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29 in Abuja.

Naija News earlier reported that US President Joe Biden, in a statement released on the White House’s website on Monday, May 22, announced a nine-member delegation for the event.

The statement said the delegation, which will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, represents the commitment of the United States to strengthen ties and maintain diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

It added that the presence of the U.S. officials at the inauguration underscores the importance the Biden administration places on bilateral cooperation and engagement with African nations.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Sani said President Biden sending a delegation for the swearing-in of Tinubu was due to the diplomatic and business relations between U.S. and Nigeria.

The former lawmaker said the message of the United States is that the contention about the 2023 presidential election is more of Nigeria’s problem and not their problem.

He wrote: “The US has diplomatic and business relations with Nigeria. The US Sending a delegation for the swearing-in of Asiwaju is in the spirit of that. Their message is that the contention about our election is more of our problem and not their problem.”