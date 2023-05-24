Reactions As Buhari Steps Out In Ceremonial Air Force Attire

President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked reactions after rocking a ceremonial Air Force attire on Tuesday night.

Naija News reports that Buhari during the inspection of the new Armed Forces Officers Mess in Abuja was captured in an Air Force outfit which got many talking.

i.tobiloba wrote: “IDAN of Niger. His Agbada looks perfect on him than this outfit”

calistus_chijoke wrote: “Buhari is now seen everywhere more than he has been seen for the past Eight years .. God is really wonderful . He looks good too”

straight_2_d_point wrote: “How tinubu wan take wear all these kind clothes”

africacouture wrote: “His even looking younger than the men standing beside him”

mcdonalde_ wrote: “He’s always happier when he’s dressed in military fatigues”

taofeekbolanle wrote: “Nigerians with bad mouth , how I wish many of u can have the opportunity to lead for a day ND see how easy it is . Eyin olori gbigbe yi”

crownzyconer wrote: “Bubu just dey step out anyhow this period…nawa make Una no stress daddy wa abeg”

lifeofkenny wrote: “Imagine Tinubu wearing these same Military uniforms”

benbillz007 wrote: “Agbada fits him very well”

sucessjames_77 wrote: “Who be una president stylist??”

orjiagbayim wrote: “When you see our president you understand why the country is not moving forward lol”