Please Don’t Tell My Wife About This – Kenneth Okonkwo Begs As He Plays With Female Lawyer In Court

Popular Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has jokingly urged netizens not to tell his wife about a beautiful lawyer sitting next to him in court.

In a video, the thespian could be seen having some fun moments with the ‘beautiful lawyer’ inside the courtroom.

Okonkwo, who is among Peter Obi’s legal team fighting to reclaim what they describe as their stolen mandate, shared the video of himself and the pretty lawyer which sparked reactions.

In the clip, the young lady is seen filming with her phone while Okonkwo made his presence felt by winking at the camera.

The actor went on to plead with netizens not to tell his wife, while stating that all work and no play make him a dull man.

In his words: “We are back here today, 23rd of May, 2023, for the conclusion of the pre-hearing session with a report by the court of appeal. Before the Judges came in, I stole some play with one beautiful lawyer. All work without play makes Kenneth a ….. Complete the rest, shaa!!, but don’t tell my wife.”

Watch the video below,