Peter Obi Mourns Woman Who Died During Morning Exercise (PHOTO)

The presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP) Peter Obi on Wednesday, mourned the death of a supporter, Esther Obasi who died during her morning exercise.

The former Anambra governor via his official Twitter page condoled with the family of the deceased, revealing that until death, Esther was a firm promoter of good governance and had in every way supported the coming of a new Nigeria.

Sharing photos of Esther, Obi said: “I am saddened by the painful news of the death of Mrs Esther Nnenna Obasi, who died while on her routine morning exercise, in Jos. Esther was a firm promoter of good governance. She strongly believed, supported, and looked forward to the coming of a New Nigeria.

“I sincerely condole with her family and friends, and all who mourn her. May God give everyone the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss, and grant her eternal rest.”

African First Geology Professor Dies At 95

Meanwhile Africa’s first professor of Geology, Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye, has reportedly died.

Naija News learnt that Oyawoye died at the age of 95 and the nonagenarian was buried on Monday evening.

He was said to have suffered from age-related illness and was relegated to his home town in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The late Baba Adini was survived by two wives and ten children.

Joining other Nigerians in mourning the late Professor, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described Oyawoye’s demise as a huge national loss.