Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Hits UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS On Silence Over Leader’s Release 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for keeping silent on the detention of it’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the separatist group made their position known on Wednesday in a statement signed by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

According to IPOB, it’s rather unfortunate that the international community is watching in silence as the health condition of it’s leader is deteriorates in government custody despite the UN and Nigerian court ordering his release.

The group said it is therefore not satisfied about the silence of the international community over Kanu’s issue.

It said, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (lPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu expressed our displeasure on the silence of United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and ECOWAS as Nigeria grossly disobeys local and international laws regarding the unconditional release of our leader.

“We are saddened as the International Community watches in silence as the health of the leader deteriorates in the solitary confinement dungeon of the Nigeria government where he has been held illegally and unlawfully against all UN and Nigeria Court Orders for almost 2 years.

“We believe that the Nigerian government wants our leader to die in detention. It is also possible that DSS has given him a slow-acting poison, which is why his health keeps deteriorating to eventually kill him.

“In what we consider a conspiracy to kill our leader, the Nigeria Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court refused to entertain an appeal from Mazi Nnamdi KanuU’s lawyers over his deteriorating health. Instead, the Apex Court gave a wicked long adjournment of 4 months to an innocent man that Appeal Court Justices have discharged and acquitted.

“In all these human rights and court abuses, there seems to be a conspiratory silence among international organisations and her affiliate Human Right Organisations.

“As the health of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu continues to deteriorate and the Nigerian government refuses to obey lawful orders and the world maintains this criminal silence, IPOB will do all within our power to ensure that our leader does not die in detention.”