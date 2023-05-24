Nigerians React To Photo Of Tattered-Looking Flag At NASS Building

A photo showing two tattered Nigerian flags at the National Assembly building has sparked reactions on social media.

This is coming after a veteran photo journalist, Mudashiru Atanda took to his Facebook to share the photo with the caption: “National Assembly with National (Flag) rag, shows the deplorable state of the Nigerian flag which is an insignia of the country’s sovereignty and authority.”

In the photo, the Nigerian flag, which has green, white, green colours, was seen hoisted at the top of the dome-shaped national assembly building looking decrepit, torn and tattered.

Reacting to the photo, followers of the journalist condemned the lawmakers over their negligence towards the building infrastructure.

Reacting to the photo, Olakunle Amosun said,”This is pitiful. Can we sink any lower? They are too busy fighting over leadership positions to attend to this national disgrace.”

Osunum Collins wrote: ‘e tun ti de ooo.’

Idowu Ogunleye wrote: “Weldone man , what a Country n it flag nii.”

Femi Ipaye, another photojournalist asked, “Is the country herself in good shape?”

Femi Ipeye wrote: “Is the country herself in good shape?”

A Facebook user, Adeshida Yomi, also commented saying, “Only the budget for flags in that place for the last eight years alone is capable of transforming a generation of Nigerians!”

Another Photo journalist, Bayoor Ewuoso, who appeared impressed by the photo, said, “Lens is powerful”

See photo below;