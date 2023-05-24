Japa: Emdee Tiamiyu Defends Himself After ‘Selling Out’ Nigerians To UK

UK-based Nigerian Vlogger, Emdee Tiamiyu, has defended himself after being called out for selling out Nigerians to the UK

Naija News reports that the YouTuber who hails from Osun state, during an interview with BBC after UK’s Home Secretary announced a ban on Nigerians and other international students bringing family members to the country while on Masters degree, claimed that most Nigerians are using the student route as a ploy to gain entry into the European country.

Tiamiyu, who is also a migrant in the UK, insinuated that Nigerians are not being truthful on why they school in the country.

However, in an interview with Daddy Freeze shortly after the video of his interview with the BBC went viral, the Youtuber said people should know they will always offend others when they are real.

Notwithstanding, he said he would have to find a balance between being real and being diplomatic.

UK Stops Nigerian Students, Others From Bringing Family

Meanwhile, Starting from January 2024, Nigeria and other foreign students studying in the United Kingdom (UK) cannot bring their family members to the country as dependents except “under specific circumstances”.

This is as the UK government put in place a new law that aims to bring immigration into the country that stands at around one million down.

According to Sky News, under the new rule, the UK will remove the ability for international students to switch out of the student route and into work routes before their studies have been completed to prevent misuse of the visa system.