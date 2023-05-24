IMC Signs $5 Million Deal For Streaming Of NPFL Games From August

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has signed a mega deal worth five million dollars which will allow followers of the league to stream NPFL games from August.

The 2023-2024 NPFL season is expected to kick off from August this year. Ahead of the new league season, the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the handlers of the league have entered an agreement with GTI and Propel Sports Africa which will make the league games available for streaming starting in the coming season.

A statement from the NPFL released on Tuesday said the streaming of the NPFL games will be made possible by the most sophisticated artificial intelligence yet developed. As a result, the league will be the first in Africa to use the technology.

The streaming platform will be known as NPFL Live, a specialized streaming service that will give football fans in Nigeria and around the world simple access to live games and exclusive content.

Ed Simons, Director, Propel Sports Africa said, “NPFL will become the first topflight to use AI with livestream. For Propel Sport this is a five-year dream.”

While Basil Kabbani, Chairman, of Propel Sports Africa added, “The plan is to live stream on smart (mobile) phones via the OTT platform. The goal is NPFLLive powered by GTI and Propel. This will be a watershed moment for Nigeria as we are only here to help.

“The goal is to put Nigeria back in the number one spot in Africa. By August you’ll be able to live stream the league games in the country and other places in the world. We’re in touch with international sponsors that will help monetize the platform.”