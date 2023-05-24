I May Return To Farming After Leaving Office – Says Gov Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed he may return to farming work after leaving office for the new administration.

The incoming administration in Benue State would be sworn in on May 29, Naija News reports.

Ortom, who was defeated in his senatorial bud during the just concluded general elections claimed money was given to the people of Benue to vote against him in the election.

While noting that he had accepted the outcome of the poll as the will of God, Ortom said: “I know how much that was given to Benue state to ensure that I lose the election; fine and good. God has permitted it and I have accepted it and I have accepted to move on.

“I have also accepted that if another person comes, I should support that person. If they need my support, I will always be there and if they don’t need it, I will go back to my farm and my business and I can even be a freelance journalist.”

Naija News understands that Ortom made the statement while addressing journalists in Benue where he said he no longer holds grudges against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ortom who was reacting to a statement credited to the Nigerian leader earlier about leaving the country for Niger Republic said Buhari should stay in Nigeria to work with the incoming administration to lift the country and bring succour to the people.

He said Buhari cannot leave Nigeria after reducing the country to the bottom in all indices.

According to him, under Buhari, Benue state residents have experienced hell.

Earlier, President Buhari while inaugurating the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, said he would run to neighbouring Niger Republic to seek a safe haven if disturbed or there is trouble after he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

He said, “I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.”

Although, Buhari mentioned that he would prefer to stay in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, however, “if anybody with force moves, I have a good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

Reacting, however, Governor Ortom, said, “He doesn’t need to go to Niger, he should stay here with us and all of us should stay here and work with the incoming administration that God will put in place and by the grace of God, we shall move again from bottom to top.”

Lamenting the sufferings the Buhari administration had brought upon Nigerians, especially the people of Benue State, Ortom said, “For me, as a born-again Christian, I have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has taken us from top to bottom but that does not mean we should continue to hold it on him.

“Thank God the constitution provides four years, after four years, you can go in for a second term and then another person will come.

“We hope that the incoming administration will provide succour, will provide security for our people and provide economic development and peace for our people. We have suffered for eight years.”