‘I Be Orphan’ – Seun Kuti Breaks Silence After Freedom

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has extended gratitude to everyone who rallied around for his release from police custody.

Previously, Kuti was held at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, following a court order from a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court accusing him of assaulting a police officer, an incident captured in a widely circulated video.

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, Kuti’s counsel, on Tuesday, provided reasons for the delayed bail of the singer.

He explained that it was not due to a court hearing failure, but rather, an “administrative approval” that was holding up the process.

The singer, was however, released from custody on Tuesday night.

Speaking after his freedom, Seun via his official Instagram thanked his family, lawyers and everyone who showed him love during his dark moments.

His post reads: “I be orphan o but family deeeey. I want to say a profound thanks to everyone who showed me all this love. All my friends that showed up. Thanks most especially to my beautiful wife, @chefyeidekuti

“Last but not least. The legal team. Uncle Femi Falana (SAN) Uncle Olumide Fisika (SAN) Uncle Kayode Adegoke (SAN) Barrister Ogunlana. Ade Ademiluyi. And everyone on the team. I owe you my freedom and my sanity. Let’s go.”