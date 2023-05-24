How Banky W, Adesuwa Convinced My Parents To Allow Me Do Music – Canadian-Nigeria Singer

A Canadian-Nigerian singer, Nonso Amadi has disclosed that EME boss, Banky W and his wife, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington helped in convincing his parents to allow him do music.

Amadi stated this on Tuesday via his Twitter handle.

He explained that the couple’s decision to speak to his parents went a long way in gaining their trust and support.

According to the Tonight’ crooner he now has the blessings of his parents on his career choice, adding that his mum is involved in the creation of his forthcoming Extended Play (EP).

He thanked the Wellingtons for their kind gesture.

Amadi wrote, “Just want to say thank you to @BankyW and his lovely wife @AdesuaEtomiW for coming to speak to my parents in 2018 around letting me do music.

“Went a long way in gaining their support, & now I’m about to drop an album with my Mum involved in its creation. Love you both truly.”

Adesuwa Recounts Tough Moment Filming Gang Of Lagos

Meanwhile, Adesuwa, has recounted the challenges of filming the controversial blockbuster movie, ‘Gangs Of Lagos’.

Naija News reported that the movie which was released this month (April) was directed and produced by Jade Osiberu.

‘Gangs of Lagos’ gives a thrilling ride through the bustling streets and neighborhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The gritty, hard-hitting action film tells the story of a group of childhood friends trying to navigate the challenges of growing up and making their way into the world.

Amongst the cast, is Toyin Abraham, who played the role of a gubernatorial candidate canvassing for votes by urging the electorates to vote out the ruling government that had held the state hostage for years.

Taking to Instagram, Adesua Etomi shared a video of herself, Tobi Bakre, and Chike at the movie set as they looked stressed out

While Tobi complained about how long his neck has become due to intense work, Chike put out a weird facial expression when the camera was tilted towards his direction.

Recounting their experience, Adesua said, “Hyping ourselves, knowing fully well that we had seen sheeeggggeeee and our fineness wasn’t fining like it used to fine.

“Disclaimer: I’m not responsible for whatever Chike was doing in this video. Fenx. Signed by management.”