Gunmen Abduct General Overseer, Pastor In Adamawa

Unknown gunmen have abducted the General Overseer of the Freedom Power Chapel International, Mike Ochigbo, in Adamawa State.

Naija News learnt that the founder of the new-generation church with its headquarters in Yola was abducted alongside one of the church’s pastors, identified as John Moses.

The two clerics were reportedly attacked and abducted at Ochigbo’s residence in the Nyibango area of Yola on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident, the Adamawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, had deployed operatives of the command drawn from the Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT), Crack Squad, and other tactical squads to rescue the victims.

Nguroje said the police operatives would execute a tactical day-and-night operation on criminal hideouts and black spots around the state to rescue the victims.

Two Die Instantly As ‘Sleeping’ Bus Driver Rams Into Truck

Meanwhile, a bus driver reportedly dozed off and rammed into a parked truck along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident which occurred around Saapade, inbound Lagos, at about 6:30 am on Tuesday, led to the death of the driver alongside his motor boy.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said a Howo truck, marked EKY 65 XF, and a J5 bus with no registration number were involved in the crash.

According to him, the truck, loaded with Flour Mills products, developed a mechanical problem and was parked by the roadside.