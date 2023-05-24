Full List Of Governors, Deputies Under EFCC’s Investigation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is initiating expansive investigations into governors and their deputies who are soon to lose their immunity from prosecution as they leave office, according to reliable sources that spoke with Premium Times.

An internal memo reveals the EFCC’s scrutiny extends to at least 28 governors and their deputies, in a country with 36 states each governed by a governor-deputy duo.

Eighteen of the governors, along with their deputies, who are slated for EFCC’s scrutiny are set to step down when they complete their second terms in office on May 29.

Another governor will also exit office after serving a term on the same date, while ten others are slated to serve a second term following recent elections.

A comprehensive investigation is being undertaken, with the EFCC asking for the assets declaration forms of these officials from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), according to an official communication between the two agencies seen by the platform.

The EFCC’s specific cases against these officials remain unclear.

However, the agency indicated in a letter to the CCB chairperson, Mohammed Isah, that it requires these asset declaration documents to support an ongoing investigation involving the aforementioned officers.

The EFCC’s letter dated April 11, signed on behalf of the EFCC’s chair, Abduralsheed Bawa, includes a list of governors and deputies who assumed office in either 2015 or 2019.

The agency requested asset declaration forms submitted at the beginning and end of the current tenure for these officials.

It is uncertain if the CCB has replied to the EFCC’s letter.

The assets declaration documents are invaluable resources for investigators.

However, serving presidents, vice presidents, governors, and deputy governors in Nigeria are immune from criminal prosecution, limiting the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies to preliminary investigations.

List of Governors Under Investigation

The outgoing Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, and his deputy, Hassan Gusau, are among the 28 governors under the EFCC investigation.

The extensive list also includes notable names like Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abubakar Bagudu, Abubakar Bello, Samuel Ortom, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

See the full list of governors and their deputies below:

1. Abia State

Governor – Okezie Ikpeazu

Deputy – Ude Oko Chukwu

2. Adamawa State

Governor – Ahmadu Fintiri

Deputy – Crowther Seth

3. Akwa Ibom State

Governor – Udom Emmanuel

Deputy – Moses Ekpo

4. Bauchi State

Governor – Bala Mohammed

Deputy – Baba Tela

5. Benue State

Governor – Samuel Ortom

Deputy – Benson Abounu

6. Borno State

Governor – Babagana Zulum

Deputy – Umar Kadafur

7. Cross River

Governor – Benedict Ayade

Deputy – Ivara Esu

8. Delta State

Governor – Ifeanyi Okowa

Deputy – Kingsley Otuaro

9. Ebonyi State

Governor – Dave Umahi

Deputy – Eric Igwe

10. Enugu State

Governor – Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Deputy – Cecilia Ezeilo

11. Gombe State

Governor – Muhammad Yahaya

Deputy – Manasseh Jatau

12. Jigawa State

Governor – Muhammad Abubakar

Deputy – Umar Namadi

13. Kaduna State

Governor – Nasir El-Rufai

Deputy – Hadiza Balarabe

14. Kano State

Governor – Abdullahi Ganduje

Deputy – Nasir Gawuna

15. Katsina State

Governor – Aminu Masari

Deputy – Mannir Yakubu

16. Kebbi State

Governor – Abubakar Bagudu

Deputy – Samaila Dabai

17. Kwara State

Governor – Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq

Deputy – Kayode Alabi

18. Lagos State

Governor – Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Deputy – Femi Hamzat

19. Nasarawa State

Governor – Abdullahi Sule

Deputy – Emmanuel Akabe

20. Niger State

Governor – Abubakar Bello

Deputy – Ahmed Ketso

21. Ogun State

Governor – Dapo Abiodun

Deputy – Noimot Salako-Oyedele

22. Oyo State

Governor – Oluwaseyi Makinde

Deputy – Adebayo Lawal

23. Plateau State

Governor – Simon Lalong

Deputy – Sonni Tyoden

24. Rivers State

Governor – Nyesom Wike

Deputy – Ipalibo Banigo

25. Sokoto State

Governor – Aminu Tambuwal

Deputy – Manni Dan-Iya

26. Taraba State

Governor – Darius Ishaku

Deputy – Haruna Manu

27. Yobe State

Governor – Mai-Mala Buni

Deputy – Idi Gubana

28. Zamfara State

Governor – Bello Matawalle

Deputy – Hassan Gusau