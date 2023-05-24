Emdee Tiamiyu Apologizes To Nigerians After Exposing Ploy Used In Migrating To UK

UK-based Nigerian Vlogger, Emdee Tiamiyu, has apologized to Nigerians after revealing the route many people use in entering the UK.

Naija News earlier reported that Taimiyi, during an interview with BBC after UK’s Home Secretary announced a ban on Nigerians and other international students bringing family members to the country while on Masters degree, claimed that most Nigerians are using the student route as a ploy to gain entry into the European country.

Tiamiyu, who is also a migrant in the UK, insinuated that Nigerians are not being truthful on why they school in the country.

This generated outrage on social media as many Nigerians labeled him a ‘Judas’ and attacked him for selling out the country in the era of ‘Japa’.

However, in an interview with Daddy Freeze shortly after the video of his interview with the BBC went viral, the Youtuber said people should know they will always offend others when they are real.

Notwithstanding, he said he would have to find a balance between being real and being diplomatic.

In a video shared on Wednesday morning, Taimiyi apologized for the statement made during the viral interview with BBC and the inconveniencies it has caused other people.

He said, “I’m doing this from the reflection and truthfulness of my heart, that if you have seen the interviews/news features. Please I’m sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you. If what you have seen has made you uncomfortable in any way at all, I want to say I’m deeply and sincerely sorry.

“For whatever pain that you feel, I feel even more, there is nothing more in my heart than love, progress, and positive support. There is no other motivation for me granting an interview than to highlight some of the challenges that we faced in Nigeria and also in the UK and also to give an opportunity to people who haven’t been heard to share our frustration.”